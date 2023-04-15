Horror injury for Daryl Dike ruins USMNT momentum as West Brom striker suffers suspected Achilles tear and requires stretcher

United States striker Daryl Dike was stretchered off after sustaining a suspected Achilles tendon tear during West Brom's 2-1 win against Stoke.

Dike may be out for months with latest injury

Was in contention to feature heavily with USMNT

Striker has scored seven club goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old went down late on in the first half of the Championship clash and required lengthy treatment, including an oxygen mask. He was eventually taken off and coach Carlos Corberan says the attacker will likely be out for months. The manager went on to dedicate his team's win to the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It looks like an Achilles injury and they never really are good," he said. "Achilles injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess… we need to see how much damage appears and depending on this, we will know the months."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident comes as a severe blow to Dike, who has been prone to injuries in recent years, with a thigh problem earlier this season ruling him out of 2022 World Cup contention. His fine form since then - he has scored seven Championship goals since December 12 - put him back in contention to make the squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Mexico in June. Instead, other strikers will get a chance to push him down the USMNT pecking order.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The forward will await further testing, but the serious nature of Achilles injuries means it could be a struggle to rediscover his best form whenever he comes back.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!