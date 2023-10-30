Hope for Jadon Sancho? Exiled Man Utd winger believes reconciliation with Erik ten Hag is 'not impossible'

Jadon Sancho reportedly believes a reconciliation with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is 'not impossible' after being exiled from the first-team.

Sancho and Ten Hag in ongoing feud

Winger dropped due to his training standards

England man not ruling out a reconciliation

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was left out of the United squad that lost 3-1 to Arsenal in early September. After the England international refuted the claim he was dropped because his performances in training were subpar, the former Borussia Dortmund star accused his manager of making him a 'scapegoat' for the team's bad start to the season. Ever since then, Sancho has been exiled from the first-team and United could look to sell him in January. However, there could yet be a new twist in the tale as Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, claims the 23-year-old believes a truce with Ten Hag is "not impossible" but, at present, there has been "no movement" on this. He added Sancho's mood is "as good as it can be given the situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho signed for Man Utd for a whopping £73m ($91m) transfer fee in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund but has not lived up to the hype. In 58 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, he has scored just nine goals and provided a mere six assists. By contrast, in 104 games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, he scored 38 times and made 51 assists. A January exit may yet be best for all parties.

WHAT NEXT? United take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, in what is a rematch of last season's final that the Red Devils won, before travelling to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Sancho will ever play again for the Manchester outfit.