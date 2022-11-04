Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will take on Hertha Berlin in matchday 12 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday. The German champions, who have 25 points, are placed second in the league standings and chasing leaders Union Berlin who are a point ahead.

Hertha are struggling down at 14th on the Bundesliga table, having managed to win only once in their previous five league outings. Saturday's hosts registered a thumping 8-0 win over Frankfurt back in September but have failed to replicate that display in recent times.

Since dropping points against Dortmund last month, Bayern have been in red-hot form, winning their last eight games in all competitions. It should be quite an uphill task for the home side to stop Julian Nagelsmann's team in their current form.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET / 8:00pm IST Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

There is no telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Hertha Berlin squad and team news

Rune Jarstein, Jessic Ngankam, Marton Dardai, Kelian Nsona, Linus Gechter and former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic are all expected to miss Hertha Berlin's big clash against Bayern on Saturday due to injuries.

Hertha Berlin predicted XI: Christensen; Kenny, Rogel, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Tousart, Boetius, Serdar; Lukebakio, Kanga, Richter

Position Players Goalkeepers Kwasigroch, Ernst, Jarstein, Christensen Defenders Pekarik, Rogel, Uremovic, Kempf, Mittelstadt, Kenny, Zeefuik, Plattenhardt, Dardai, Gechter, Eitschberger, Gechter Midfielders Boetius, Darida, Serdar, Sunjic, Boateng, Tousart Forwards Lukebakio, Selke, Maolida, Richter, Kanga, Jovetic, Nsona, Ngankam, Lee, Scherhant, Ejuke, Werthmuller

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane have recovered from their injuries and could get involved in the weekend's Bundesliga fixture against Hertha.

Bouna Sarr remains injured whereas the recovering Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are unlikely to be risked.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulrich; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting