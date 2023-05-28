'I'm not a hero. Nobody is here' - Abdoulaye Doucoure gives Everton squad a reality check after surviving relegation scrap

Abdoulaye Doucoure says he does not deserve to be called a "hero" for Everton after his match-winning goal saved them from Premier League relegation.

WHAT HAPPENED? Doucoure scored in the second half as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their last game of the season to ensure they stay in the Premier League for another season. However, the midfielder was in no mood to take the credit as his team's saviour as he urged his fellow players to be better next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Don't get carried away. I'm not a hero. Nobody is here," he said to BBC Sport. "We work and play for Everton Football Club. We have to be much better than that. We need to realise the mistakes we made this season. Everyone showed passion at the end but next season we need to come back stronger and put Everton high up."

He added: "It was a huge game for us. We are so happy. It's hard to describe our feeling. We fought all season to compete and save the club. This afternoon we gave everything. It was not our best game but we gave everything and got the result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Without Doucoure's goal, Everton would have been relegated from the top flight. They sat two points above the relegation zone heading into the game, but Leicester's 2-1 win at West Ham would have ensured the Foxes' safety and Toffees would have been in the Championship next season had it not been for the Mali international's superb 57th-minute strike.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues have been in a relegation scrap two seasons in a row now, and will hope to put together a stronger team for the 2023-24 campaign.