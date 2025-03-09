Marriott Bonvoy Orlando Pirates giveaway
Steve Blues

Here is your chance to win a full VIP matchday experience and a two night hotel stay for the massive PSL clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC

Thanks to Marriott Bonvoy and their partnership with Orlando Pirates we have an incredible giveaway running on GOAL's Facebook and Twitter channels.

Win two VIP Box tickets and a two night stay in the Orlando Pirates Themed Room at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Fire & Ice Johannesburg Melrose Arch for Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 16 March 2025 at the FNB Stadium.

This competition is brought to you by Marriott Bonvoy, proud partners of Orlando Pirates.

To enter go to our X (Twitter) post below and follow the competition prompts.

If you would prefer to enter via our Facebook page, click here.

Next Match

Winners will be chosen on 🗓️ Thursday, 13 March. 📄T&Cs apply