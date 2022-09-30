Hearts vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Hearts against Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Hearts take on Rangers at Tynecastle as the Scottish Premiership returns following the international break. The hosts have won three of their last five matches in the league and currently occupy third spot in the table. They have a perfect home record this season although the visit of Rangers will undoubtedly prove a tough test.

Indeed, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's troops are well aware that a win on Saturday will propel them to pole position in the league table, if only temporarily as Celtic play later in the day.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hearts vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Hearts vs Rangers Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 4:30pm IST Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, are showing the game between Rangers and Napoli in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.