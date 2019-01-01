Hazard: Taking Ronaldo’s shirt at Real Madrid isn’t easy

The 28-year-old remains confident that silverware will be heading for the Bernabeu this season, despite a slow start

Eden Hazard has admitted filling Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt at has proven a challenge.

The international switched to the Santiago Bernabeu side from in the summer for a fee of £130m ($167m) but has had a challenging start to his time in under a significant weight of expectation.

Although Ronaldo, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, was sold to in the summer of 2018, Madrid elected not to replace their superstar in that same period and have been bereft of a Galactico of that standing since.

Hazard has arrived to fill that void, but with seven matches under his belt, he has managed only one goal and two assists.

Wearing Ronaldo’s iconic No.7 shirt, which went to Mariano Diaz last season, has only built up the expectation on the 28-year-old, who has thus far failed to deliver.

“Taking this shirt after Cristiano isn't easy, he's historic,” he admitted in an interview with Real Madrid TV .

Although Zinedine Zidane’s men sit sixth in , albeit with a game in hand after their weekend Clasico against was postponed due to political reasons, Hazard is still confident that the team can fulfil their aim of securing significant silverware over the coming campaign.

“We're going to give our all to win everything, we have to lift a trophy,” he added. “I know the is important. I'm here to win it, it's important for everyone and myself included.

“I'm at the best club in the world and I hope to give my best.”

After their inactivity at the weekend, Madrid are back in action on Wednesday on league business, when they will play host to .

With their opponents bottom of the league, having taken only five points from their opening 10 matches, they will hope to continue their recovery, which stalled when they were beaten 1-0 at Mallorca on October 19.

Since then, they have gone to and won 1-0, reigniting their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which looked flimsy after they picked up only one point in the opening two matches.