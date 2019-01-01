Hazard injury overshadows fine Real Madrid display

An injury to the Belgium captain during the second half preceded a late collapse from Los Blancos, whose old guard, including Karim Benzema, excelled

This was not about reaching the last 16, with having booked their place before kick-off against after and drew.

It was about two of the world's finest teams, boasting several of the world’s best players, sparring in an enthralling, sprawling 2-2 draw at Santiago Bernabeu.

It was about Eden Hazard reminding the world just why Madrid shelled out €100 million for him, dazzling plenty before being injured by Belgian compatriot Thomas Meunier.

It was about Karim Benzema, proving once again he belongs in any conversation about the world’s top strikers, despite opinions about him in and a feeling he is underrated.

It was about Zinedine Zidane’s old guard coming good again; Marcelo - finally offered some competition at left-back in the form of Ferland Mendy - vindicating himself with a hugely energetic display.

Isco, with his grown-out beard, looking like Zidane had rediscovered him on a desert island, coming in from the cold to offer skill and poise that made time appear to stand still.

Of course you could say this game was practically a dead rubber, but that would not do justice to the intensity of the occasion. There was too much narrative weight, too much talent on the pitch for it simply to be written off as a meaningless formality.

And Madrid’s humiliating 3-0 pummelling in Paris would not be easily forgotten.

Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid’s defence an early scare with his direct running and genuinely terrifying pace, but Los Blancos quickly woke up and Casemiro helped block out the Frenchman. This was Mbappe’s 100th appearance for PSG and he would have liked to have made a big impression against the team most closely linked with a move for him.

Although Zidane says he is in love with Mbappe, he and his charges showed the 20-year-old the short shrift on a night at the Bernabeu which brought back fond memories of their European dominance.

Madrid won four Champions League trophies in five years between 2014 and 2018 and it was with the kind of football they showed in the first half especially here.

Isco was unfortunate not to break the deadlock when he struck the post, but Benzema was on hand to calmly dispatch the rebound after 17 minutes. The striker’s goal was enough to send Madrid in ahead at the break but the whole team’s performance was impressive, perhaps their best collective display since the 2018 Champions League final win over in Kiev.

Another member of the old guard, Keylor Navas, was in resplendent form for the visitors. His five years at Madrid left good memories and many still would prefer him to Thibaut Courtois. Were it not for the Costa Rican, Madrid might have been able to pay PSG back for their heavy beating in the French capital two months ago.

Courtois - and to his credit, he has been solid in recent weeks - was involved in a controversial incident just before halt-time. Cynics would would highlight the VAR-influenced decision as the truest signal of all that Madrid are back.

The game could have been changed drastically when Courtois lunged in and brought down Mauro Icardi just inside the area. The Belgian was sent off but the decision was revoked when the referee was shown a soft foul on Marcelo by Idrissa Gana Gueye during the build-up.

Madrid went on to grab their second through Benzema in the 79th minute after being denied on numerous occasions by Navas, with the Frenchman nodding home Marcelo’s inch-perfect cross.

Benzema had only managed one goal against PSG in 11 games across his career, but emphatically put an end to that poor record. His header looked like the cap on a perfect Madrid performance, but PSG had too much fire-power on the pitch not to score.

Former star Neymar was brought on at half-time to jeers, but was unable to exert his usual influence on the game. Instead it was Madrid’s defensive deficiencies which let the French champions back in, with Mbappe pouncing from close range after Raphael Varane nudged a cross past Courtois and into the forward’s path.

Then Pablo Sarabia finished brilliantly two minutes later to earn PSG a draw and ensure they finish top of Group A.

Gareth Bale might have delivered a stunning riposte to the Bernabeu hordes still whistling his every touch were it not for his excellent late free-kick striking the post.

But after a feast of football, sadly, the one image from the game which may hold the most weight in the weeks ahead was of Hazard, hobbling off the pitch. The winger took months to get to his optimum fitness level and Madrid will have to be careful he does not let it slip even if this ankle injury ends up ruling him out for several weeks.

This was Hazard’s finest Madrid display yet and, for 80 minutes, their best performance of Zidane’s second reign.