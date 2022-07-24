Hazard quizzed on following Bale to MLS as Belgian forward fights for a future at Real Madrid

The ex-Chelsea star has been pressed on whether he could tread a similar transfer path to a former team-mate at some stage

Eden Hazard says he is not ready for a move to MLS just yet, as he seeks to prove his worth during a difficult spell at Real Madrid, but the Belgian is ruling nothing out when it comes to future windows of opportunity. At the age of 31, the former Chelsea star still has two years left to run on his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and has no intention of walking away from that agreement.

He has just seen Gareth Bale head to America at LAFC after severing ties with La Liga heavyweights, but another forward that has struggled to win over a demanding fan base in the Spanish capital insists that any plans of making his own move across the Atlantic remain very much on hold for now.

Will Eden Hazard make a move to MLS?

The Belgium international, who remains a talismanic presence for his country in World Cup year, has told ESPN when asked if an American adventure will form part of his future: “I don't think about that that much. Now, I'm just focused on this season.

Article continues below

“I still have a contract for two more years. And then we'll see in two years. I'll be 33, so let's see what can happen.”

Why has Eden Hazard remained at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard is enjoying his football again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qEkkrzTDsO — GOAL (@goal) June 9, 2022

Hazard has had opportunities to cut short a disappointing spell with Real, having failed to maintain form and fitness throughout his time with the Blancos.

He could have been forgiven for throwing in the towel and writing off a big-money move, but he is adamant that a positive impact can still be made for the Liga title winners and holders of a prestigious Champions League crown.

Quizzed on why he has stayed put, Hazard said: “I want to show people that I can play for this club. That's it. That's my only reason.

“It's been a few seasons that I've not been playing that much, so for me, it's like the [first] full one now with this club. I just want to show what I can do on the pitch. That's my only target.”

Is Eden Hazard happy at Real Madrid?

Hazard collected two more medals in 2021-22 as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but only took in 23 appearances – including just seven La Liga starts – and admits to finding it difficult to toast domestic and continental successes as passionately as his club colleagues.

He said of his trophy-winning experiences in Madrid: “It's a mix just like you said; you're happy for the boys, you're happy for the club, you're happy for the fans, but you know inside you, it's like I can't show I'm not happy [to not be involved], you know?

“Football is a collective thing, but inside me I was like: ‘OK, I want good things this season, but I was not playing that much, so let's show that I can play and we can win with me involved on the pitch’.”