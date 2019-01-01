Hazard confirms personal agreement with Dortmund

Liverpool had been listed amongst the potential suitors for Eden's brother, but a move to Westfalenstadion is now on the cards

's Thorgan Hazard has confirmed that he has reached a personal agreement with ahead of a move to Signal Iduna Park but that the clubs are still in negotiations over a transfer fee.

Despite playing second fiddle in the headlines to older brother Eden, Hazard has been quietly improving during his time with Gladbach and is currently on course to have his best season in the with nine goals and nine assists to his name this term.

Rumours had linked the Belgian attacker to , among other sides, at points throughout the season, but Hazard denied such talk and claims he has only spoken to Dortmund, who are keen to replace -bound Christian Pulisic.

“I have a contract for one more season, but I have already said before that I want to take the next step in my career,” the 26-year-old told VTM NIEUWS.

“I want to experience something new. It's now up to the clubs to reach an agreement.

“That will take a bit of time, it's always like that with negotiations. There are talks between Gladbach and Dortmund, yes.

"I have a personal agreement with Dortmund. It's out of my hands. It's up to the clubs now.”

And, while Thorgan's future appears to be all but finalised, sibling Eden's is far from it. Indeed, the Chelsea man has long been linked with a move to , a switch that many feel might happen this summer despite the Blues' transfer ban.

Article continues below

Zinedine Zidane's side are in desperate need of an overhaul ahead of the new season and fans are already wondering how one of the Premier League's best players might look in a Madrid kit.

Thorgan admits that he knows what his brother wants, but was reluctant to share.

“I used to be a Real Madrid fan because Zidane played for them and we were big fans of him,” he said. “It was in the Galacticos days. They had a superb team at the time. Eden knows what I want and I know what he wants.”