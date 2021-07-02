Hayes signs new Chelsea contract after reaching Women's Champions League final

The manager, currently working as a pundit at Euro 2020, has impressed with the progress made by the Blues and has penned renewed terms

Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes has signed a new contract following their run to the Champions League final last season.

Hayes has won 10 major trophies in her nine years in charge of the Blues, with her next game on the touchline her 250th as manager of the club.

She has guided Chelsea to four Women’s Super League titles, two Women’s FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series, and the Women’s FA Community Shield.

Hayes stays

The manager has gained an increased profile in recent years, both through her success with Chelsea and also her outspoken personality away from the pitch, including her acclaimed work as a pundit during the current European Championship.

Chelsea broke new ground in 2020-21 as they reached their first Women's Champions League final, only to be well beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.

Hayes' reputation has been hugely enhanced, however, and despite being linked with other jobs - including in men's football - she has pledged her loyalty to Chelsea and is set to spend at least a decade in charge.

She joined Chelsea in 2012, and led them to the Super League and FA Cup double in both 2015 and 2018. They claimed further WSL titles in 2020 - on points per game after the season was curtailed by coronavirus - and 2021. Over the course of their back-to-back crowns, Chelsea set a WSL record for successive unbeaten matches, going 33 games without defeat.

What has been said?

Hayes told the official Chelsea website: "Everyone knows what this club means to me. The work we’ve done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women’s game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club’s key values.

"I really look forward to keep building on the successes we’ve already achieved and I’m delighted to have extended further. It’s been a year and a half without fans, so I can’t wait to welcome them back to our home and share with them the wonderful team we’ve built together."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted Emma has committed to stay at Chelsea. History speaks for itself, and we are really proud of what she has achieved in the past nine years, not just at the club, but also for the growth of the women’s game. It is phenomenal and a real credit to Emma for her continued passion, hard work and dedication to the sport.

"We have no doubt there’s more exciting times to come and look forward to watching her take Chelsea Women to even greater heights in the years to come."

