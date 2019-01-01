Hat-trick hero Mbappe denies talk of Real Madrid move

The PSG star said he'd only be watching Zinedine Zidane's progress at the Bernabeu as an observer

star Kylian Mbappe refuted talk he could join after he scored a hat-trick against former club on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was in sparkling form at Parc des Princes, scoring three times in a 3-1 win.

The victory came on the day PSG clinched their second straight Ligue 1 title, with 's draw at earlier in the day securing the championship.

Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, and those talks intensified after legend Zinedine Zidane returned as the Liga side's manager last month.

Though Mbappe is happy to see his countryman back on the sidelines, he insisted he'd only be following his progress as a fan.

"I am here, I am in the project," Mbappe said of PSG on Canal Plus.

"It's good for Real Madrid if there is Zizou, but I will watch merely as an admirer."

With his hat-trick Mbappe became the first player to score 30 goals in a league season since Jean-Pierre Papin did so in the 1989-90 campaign.

The France star was happy to reach the milestone, and now has his sights set on going even further.

"The last player to have scored 30 goals is Papin? I knew, I knew. I'm happy, but the season is not over so I can score others," the youngster added.

PSG may have clinched the league title, but they fell short of their ultimate goal again by falling to in the last 16.

Article continues below

They will at least have a shot to complete a domestic double against in the Coupe de France final next weekend, and Mbappe has said he would still be satisfied with that achievement.

"We really wanted to take the title... so we are happy and it's good preparation for next week," Mbappe said.

"We are disappointed for Manchester but football continues, it's easy to say we have to move on but I will say it anyway. I will be happy if we win the Coupe de France and the championship."