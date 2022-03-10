Hasenhuttl on Man Utd job links: I'll listen to my stomach!

Ralph Hasenhuttl says he will “listen to my stomach” when it comes to future coaching opportunities, with the current Southampton boss among those to have been linked with a demanding role at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are set to appoint a new permanent manager this summer, with current interim coach Ralf Rangnick preparing to step into a consultancy post.

Various names have been added to the pot at Old Trafford, from Mauricio Pochettino to Erik ten Hag, with Austrian tactician Hasenhuttl forming part of that mix after impressing with the Saints at St Mary’s.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the speculation suggesting that he is an option being considered by United, Hasenhuttl – who has been in English football since December 2018 – has said: “When this question comes up, I will listen to my stomach and say, ‘what is for the best?'

“I can guarantee that in the past that has never proved me wrong and was always the right decision. There are not a lot of scenarios where I can imagine I go from here.

“I have here everything I need as a manager. I have a fantastic team to work with, an unbelievably good atmosphere in the club, and everybody is backing and supporting me.

“To enjoy it when things are coming together and everything is working fine is the best position to be in as a manager.

“Me and my wife love it here. We love the people, they are so nice and friendly.

“Everywhere I go, even when we did not have good games, they are unbelievable. I cannot imagine having a better job.”

The bigger picture

Getty Images

Hasenbuttl, who has previously coached in the Champions League with RB Leipzig, has taken in close to 150 games as manager of Southampton and concedes that a fresh challenge may appeal to him at some stage.

A 54-year-old tied to a contract through to 2024 added on his future: “You have to be very clear what you want in your life – and only then can you be happy with what you have.

“Different challenges are also interesting, no question. But I’m managing in the best league in the world, what more can you expect from a manager?

“I play against the best managers and best teams in the world and can compete with a young team.

“I also like to watch the Champions League during the week. But sometimes it’s easier to sit at home on the sofa, watch it relaxed and concentrate on the game at the weekend against one of these teams than to play [in it] yourself.

Article continues below

“This doesn’t mean I’m not looking for being successful. I’m also driven for success, but it’s important that you also know what you really want.”

Hasenhuttl has taken two points in meetings with United this season – from 1-1 draws at home and away – with a positive response offered by the Saints against the Red Devils following a humbling 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in February 2021.

Further reading