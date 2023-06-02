Harry Maguire praises Man Utd fans ahead of potential last game for Red Devils against Man City in FA Cup final

Man Utd skipper Harry Maguire has vowed to the Old Trafford faithful that the Red Devils will make them proud in the FA Cup final against Man City.

Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at United

Red Devils exploring ways to get rid of club captain

Comes out to hail Man Utd fans ahead of FA Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd defender Harry Maguire has thanked United fans for their support throughout the 2022-23 season and vowed to make them proud when the Red Devils take on city-rivals Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final in what could well be his last game in royal red amid recent exit speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maguire said to MUTV: “The fans have been right with us throughout the season and I think they’ve been really important to the success that we’ve had and the positive results that we’ve had.

“I think we’ve seen at Old Trafford, our results have been amazing so we know at Wembley they’re going to be there, they’re going to be loud and it’s a day that we hope we can do them proud.”

The Man Utd skipper also believes that the connection between the players and fans has been re-established over the course of the current campaign, stating: “I think the fans at this club are a huge part of the club, they’re right behind the team, you can feel the energy and the intensity that they bring to the matches as well.

“I think obviously last season was such a disappointing year for us all, as players and staff, as fans, just as a club in general, so to bounce back in such a positive manner, I think it’s really, really impressive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been a fringe player under manager Erik ten Hag for most of the campaign. With his England spot under threat, the 30-year-old is expected to push for a new challenge and regular game time. Likewise, United are desperately looking for ways to offload the defensive outcast, who still has two years remaining on his current contract.

So much so, they are ready to hand a £10m pay-off to get him to leave the club this summer, while recent reports suggest they could use the England international as a makeweight in a player-plus-cash deal to sign wantaway Chelsea star Mason Mount, who is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford despite strong interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE AND MAN UTD? Maguire started for the Red Devils in their 2-1 final-day Premier League victory over Fulham, but will likely drop back to the bench for the FA Cup final clash against Manchester City. Still, he will be hoping to feature off the bench as a substitute as he looks to sign off his time at Old Trafford.

As iterated earlier, the Red Devils could part ways with Maguire in the upcoming transfer window as they look to bring in a young replacement, however, his massive wages could prove to be a massive stumbling block. It will be interesting to see how his exit rumours develop over the course of the summer window.