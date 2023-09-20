Harry Kane was open to joining Man Utd for free next summer before the Red Devils signed £72m Rasmus Hojlund

Harry Kane was willing to wait until next summer to join Manchester United on a free prior to his move to Bayern Munich, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, Harry Kane was willing to wait until next summer to secure his move away from Tottenham in order to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer, if the deal was guaranteed to go ahead. In the end, Kane wasn't certain that the Red Devils would leave the door open for him, which allowed Bundesliga champions Bayern to pull ahead in the race for his signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old England international has since secured a £100 million ($124m) move to Bayern, who will host Erik ten Hag's side in their first Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday evening. United will likely call upon new forward Rasmus Hojlund, who they signed in a deal worth around £72m ($89m) as an alternative to Kane this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Following their poor performance at Old Trafford against Brighton, the fixtures continue to come thick and fast as they prepare to face Bayern, with a tough trip to newly promoted Burnley on the cards three days later. Erik ten Hag's men have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, with the club currently sat in 13th place after five Premier League games.