Hard Rock Cafe launches 'Messi burger' inspired by PSG superstar

James Westwood
Getty & Hard Rock Cafe

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has linked up with the popular restaurant chain to release a new menu choice

Hard Rock Cafe have launched a new signature burger inspired by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi linked up with the popular restaurant chain last year as a brand ambassador, committing to a five-year agreement on Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be appearing on their menu, and has also featured in a short advert to confirm the release of the 'Messi burger'.

What is the Messi burger?

The meal consists of two large beef patties served on a brioche bun and a number of toppings, including Hard Rock Cafe’s smoky burger sauce, provolone cheese, caramelized red onion and sliced chorizo.

The burger will be available to UK customers for £10.00, while the addition of a fried egg is optional for a small charge.

