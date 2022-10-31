'Happy Haalandween!' - City striker pokes fun at himself with Terminator x lasagne Halloween message

Erling Haaland has taken to Twitter to celebrate Halloween with a light-hearted graphic combining multiple jokes about himself.

Haaland posted hilarious picture online

Jokes about his own personality

Currently out injured with ankle problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland got into the spooky spirit of Halloween by sharing a message to his Twitter followers, wishing them a 'Happy Haalandween!' and sharing a very clever graphic of himself, half in Terminator-esque cyborg form, sat over a plate of lasagne.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has spooked just about every defence he's come up against in the Premier League since signing for Manchester City in summer. Many have referred to him as a robot of some kind for his freakish firing rate in front of goal, while the lasagne represents his favourite meal, cooked by father Alfie, that he credits to the success.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian forward is currently out injured with an ankle ligament issue, but has plenty of time to recover and reset with Norway having failed to qualify for next month's World Cup.