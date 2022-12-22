Is Haaland vs Mbappe the next Messi vs Ronaldo? Man City striker discusses rivalry with PSG superstar

Erling Haaland admits the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been “positive”, but is reluctant to form his own rivalry with Kylian Mbappe.

Argentine & Portuguese stars have dominated

Baton ready to be passed on

Norwegian & French forwards ready to shine

WHAT HAPPENED? As two iconic performers with 12 Ballons d’Or between them begin to edge towards the end of their illustrious playing careers, a new generation of talent is ready to take their place at the top of a global game. Messi – who is now a World Cup winner with Argentina – and Portuguese icon Ronaldo have captivated audiences with their remarkable exploits, but current Manchester City striker Haaland sees no reason why he should be dragged into a similar sporting feud with Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haaland has told Viaplay when quizzed on whether he could form part of football’s next great rivalry, as he battles a France international for the most prestigious of collective and individual honours: "It's impossible to say. I don't like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don't like to compare or anything with that. I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they've been pushing each other as well. I think it's been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other. It's been the perfect rivalry. But I don't think about this, honestly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland and Mbappe have been starring for their respective clubs in the 2022-23 campaign, with the former netting 23 goals through 18 appearances for City while the latter has 19 in 20 games for PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe claimed Golden Boot honours at the 2022 World Cup, with his efforts there including a hat-trick in a final showdown with Argentina, and he is already back in training at PSG as leading clubs across Europe – including Premier League champions City – ready themselves for a return to domestic competition.