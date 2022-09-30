'It's crazy!' - Haaland hints that 'football-holic' Guardiola has psychic powers

Erling Haaland has claimed that Pep Guardiola is almost psychic in the way he predicts what will happen in Manchester City's matches.

Made 10 appearances under new manager

Scored 14 goals in those games

Claims Guardiola makes magic predictions

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has made quite the impression working under the tuition of Guardiola already this season. The superstar striker picked out the Spaniard's football addiction as he discussed his knack for making scarily-accurate predictions.

WHAT HE SAID: “For example, the day before a game, he tells us what’s going to happen and then next day, exactly that happens," Haaland said about Guardiola in an interview with Sky Sports. "It’s crazy! Sometimes I don’t understand how it’s possible. He’s crazy when it comes to football; a football-holic if you can call it that!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola must be forecasting plenty of wins for City. Despite not being top of the table, they are yet to have been beaten in the Premier League or Champions League after nine games across the two competitions.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 22-year-old will get his first taste of playing in an English derby on Sunday afternoon when City host Manchester United. If Arsenal are unable to beat Tottenham on Saturday, the champions will return to the top of the table with victory at the Etihad.