Where to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-6) will try to snap a four-game skid when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks (2-6) to FedExForum on Friday, November 7, 2025, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas has hit a rough patch of its own, dropping four of its past five outings and entering this matchup on a three-game slide. The Mavericks came up just short in their latest contest, falling 101-99 to the Pelicans on Wednesday in a game that went down to the wire.

Memphis hasn’t fared much better, struggling to find consistency during its current four-game losing streak. The Grizzlies’ latest setback came against Houston, where they were outplayed on both ends of the floor in a 124-109 defeat on Wednesday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzlies will face off against the Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks live on KFAA, FDSN SE-MEM, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Memphis has been the more explosive offensive unit, averaging 115.5 points per game on 44.6% shooting. Ja Morant remains the heartbeat of the team, leading the Grizzlies with 20.4 points and 7.1 assists while relentlessly attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line more often. Jaren Jackson Jr. has chipped in 18.0 points per game, and Santi Aldama has anchored the glass with 7.1 rebounds per night. Cedric Coward and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have been key secondary scorers, combining for 24.8 points to complement Morant’s offensive production.

As a team, the Grizzlies average 42.6 rebounds and 27.5 assists, thriving on crisp ball movement in the half court. Despite losing four of their last five outings, Memphis has kept its scoring touch, averaging nearly 116 points over that stretch. Rookie big man Zach Edey remains sidelined, but Jock Landale has helped steady things on the boards. The Grizzlies continue to lean on their uptempo style, and Morant’s relentless pace in transition has allowed them to stay competitive, even when their defense falters.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Dallas, meanwhile, enters the matchup averaging 107.3 points per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field. Anthony Davis has been the engine for the Mavericks, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding with averages of 20.8 points and 10.2 boards on an efficient 52% clip. D’Angelo Russell has taken charge as the primary playmaker, dishing out 6.0 assists per game to go along with 13.6 points, while PJ Washington has provided steady support in the frontcourt, contributing 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing.

The Mavericks, however, have hit a rough patch, dropping three straight while failing to reach the 110-point mark in each of those games. They’re pulling down 42.9 rebounds and handing out 24.1 assists per game, but ball security remains a major issue, Dallas is coughing it up roughly 16 times per contest. With Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum sidelined and Davis a game-time decision, the Mavericks’ rotation is stretched thin. The absence of Kyrie Irving has also been felt, as the offense continues to search for rhythm and consistency, particularly from beyond the arc.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/19/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks 120 - 106 04/14/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks 132 - 97 03/08/25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies 111 - 122 01/07/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks 119 - 104 12/04/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 116

More NBA news and coverage