Greenwood becomes first Man Utd scorer born after 2000

The 17-year-old put on an impressive display in his first start of the season and went on to net the winner for the Red Devils

Mason Greenwood became the first player born in the 2000s to score for when he opened the scoring against Astana on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was one of three youngsters, alongside Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, to be given a chance in the starting XI as the Red Devils lined up for the clash at Old Trafford.

Greenwood had been limited to substitute appearances in the Premier League, but completed the full 90 minutes, looking lively all the way through.

In the early stages, the forward latched onto a flick from Marcus Rashford and had a shot at goal, only to see it curl wide of the post.

Then just a few minutes into the second half, a ball from a corner made its way to him, but a deflection off Antonio Rukavina kept it out.

But Greenwood’s moment to shine finally arrived in the 73rd minute when he beat Dorin Rotariu and then knocked it through the legs of goalkeeper Nenad Eric.

His first senior goal for the club, Greenwood's moment of magic earned him a place in the history books as the first player born in this millennium to have found the net for the Premier League outfit.

2001 - Mason Greenwood is the first player born in the 2000s to score a senior goal for Manchester United (October 2001). Blossom. pic.twitter.com/bKicGOGckg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2019

But his stunning exploits will have come as no surprise to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was confident of Greenwood's ability before handing him his first start of the season.

“Mason [Greenwood] is one of the best finishers I’ve seen, and I’ve played with quite few decent ones,” he told reporters the day before the game. “Just work hard. There are so many years ahead of you. The next game is always the most important one.

“[His finishing] seems natural, but it never is. It is repetition, it is being [in the right place] and knowing how to hit a ball. Every situation you are in he does [well]. His technique is brilliant. [Greenwood] is better than me now, that’s for sure!”

The youngster's goal was the only one in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils, who return to Premier League action this Sunday when they face West Ham in London.