Gotze considers future MLS transfer

Mario Gotze says he is open to playing in MLS in the future.

The PSV star is expected to leave the Dutch club in the summer, having previously declared that he would like to play in England, Spain or Italy.

But the Germany international's long-term future could lie outside of Europe, as he would like to move to the United States.

What has Gotze said about MLS?

Speaking to the Kicker meets DAZN podcast, Gotze said: "There is no medium or long-term plan, football is too difficult and dynamic for that.

"But my idea is as long as it is possible and I have fun playing in Europe. And then maybe go to America again. That would be great."

Gotze discusses where it went wrong at Borussia Dortmund

The 29-year-old rose to stardom at Borussia Dortmund after coming through the club's youth academy.

He started his senior career under Jurgen Klopp before joining Bayern Munich in 2013, only to return to Dortmund three years later.

In that second spell, the went through several coaches, as Gotze was trained by Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz, Peter Stoger and then Lucien Favre, before he left for PSV.

Speaking on that tumultuous era, Gotze said: "To be really successful, you need consistency in the coaching position.

"In Dortmund I had four different coaches in four years. It was always a bit of a back and forth. That wasn't satisfying for me as a player."

