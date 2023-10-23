Ali Krieger's career stays alive! USWNT star's retirement on hold as Gotham FC ease past North Carolina Courage in NWSL playoffs

Gotham FC eased past Sean Nahas' North Carolina Courage in the NWSL playoffs with a 2-0 win.

Gotham win 2-0 over NCC

Sheehan and Ryan score

Ali Krieger set to retire at end of season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the first round of the National Women's Soccer League playoffs on Sunday night, visitors Gotham FC comfortably defeated the North Carolina Courage thanks to goals from Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan. The Courage were without leading goal-scorer Kerolin who was unavailable since she tore her ACL in the final regular-season game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win will give Ali Krieger at least one more game as she is set to follow OL Reign's Megan Rapinoe into retirement at the end of the season. Rapinoe is also set to play in the other semifinal as Reign takes on San Diego Wave.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT NEXT? On November 5, Gotham will travel to Portland to play the reigning champion Portland Thorns in a semifinal match.