WATCH: Unbelievable! Goncalo Ramos replaces Ronaldo for Portugal and completes hat trick in World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland

Portugal youngster Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland and stole the headlines by scoring a hat-trick.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to regain his place in the Portugal starting XI after seeing his replacement, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, come into the team and net a hat-trick in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

HAT TRICK HERO!! 🙌🇵🇹



Cristiano Ronaldo is going to struggle to re-gain his spot in the team after this performance...

What a day for Gonçalo Ramos 🇵🇹🎩



Here is another look at his third goal of the day

