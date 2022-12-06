News Matches
Portugal vs Switzerland

WATCH: Unbelievable! Goncalo Ramos replaces Ronaldo for Portugal and completes hat trick in World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
22:40 SAST 2022/12/06
Gonzalo Ramos Portugal World Cup
Portugal youngster Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland and stole the headlines by scoring a hat-trick.
  • Ramos replaces Ronaldo
  • Bags hat-trick for Portugal
  • Winners will face Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to regain his place in the Portugal starting XI after seeing his replacement, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, come into the team and net a hat-trick in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (South Africa) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (South Africa) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (South Africa)