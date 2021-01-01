Golden Arrows coach Ncikazi reveals Orlando Pirates' 'one threat'

The Durban team has made a strong start to the season with four wins and six draws from 10 games. They have scored 14 goals and conceded eight

Mandla Ncikazi believes his unbeaten side have it within them to inflict defeat on .

Arrows take on the Buccaneers in a league encounter at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening, 5 pm kickoff.

Abafana bes’Thende are flying high in fourth position (18 points) on the standings after beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila last weekend, and together with and Swallows FC, are one of the three unbeaten clubs in the top-flight this term.

More teams

Bucs meanwhile have been battling for consistency and have lost two of their last four outings, including a 0-2 reverse away game to Black on Sunday.

And while Ncikazi is wary of Bucs’ quality, and the depth of options they have, he’s also optimistic over his side’s chances.

“A tough match against tough opponents, Pirates are a good team, a playing team. Maybe lets not read anything from their previous result,” the Arrows mentor told the media.

“The only threat with them, they can change the formation, many a time in one match. And also the personnel. I’m not sure what will happen after the [Leopards] loss, whether they will change personnel, whether they will change the formation.

“But with Pirates, just expect a tough match irrespective of what happened with them. But mainly I focus on our team, we are prepared to defend well. And if we defend well and use the ball well, come out cleanly in attack, we are going to get a positive result.

“I’m confident, based on what I have seen thus far in our team,” Ncikazi concluded.

Midfielder Nkosinathi Sibisi, one of the key men for the Durban side this term, says his side is remaining grounded but are also eyeing victory over the Sea Robbers.

Article continues below

“We are taking it one game at a time, we will try and get maximum points,” Sibisi said.

“It's another crucial game for us, we need to collect points as fast as you can, we’re trying to get maximum and hopefully it will go our way on Wednesday.”

Bucs are in fifth place with 17 points, eight behind joint leaders Sundowns and Swallows. Last season's two league matches between Arrows and Pirates both ended 0-0.