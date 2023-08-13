'We wanted to unveil a new goalkeeper!' - Bayern CEO confirms failed bid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea man picks Real Madrid

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has snubbed a move to Germany, choosing Madrid instead.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern No. 1 Manuel Neuer's ongoing injury problems — he is yet to return to full fitness following a freak skiing accident last season — coupled with Yann Sommer's departure to Inter have left Bayern scrambling for a replacement. Kepa was initially a key target, but the Spain international has snubbed the Bavarians and is reportedly set to sign for Real Madrid on loan after Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of the new season. Bayern CEO Dreesen has spoken out about the club's failure to land Arrizabalaga.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yesterday or the day before yesterday we were very close," said Dreesen of the prospective Kepa signing. "We need a second goalkeeper. We would have wanted to present a new goalkeeper with Kepa today or tomorrow. There are other options, but I don't want to say anything about that now. I am convinced that we will find a solution in this position by September 1st. But I would like to emphasize that in Sven Ulreich we have a great goalkeeper who is always there when he is needed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Until a new solution is found, 35-year-old back-up Ulreich — who has only made nine league appearances since returning in 2021 — will be the man between the sticks for Bayern. He'll be hoping for plenty of protection from top defenders such as new signing Kim Min-jae, who joined from Napoli for €50 million (£43m/$55m) earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Dreesen seems confident that the club will secure a new first-choice goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window, with Ajax's Geronimo Rulli, Sevilla's Yassine Bounou and former Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea all rumoured to be targets for the Bundesliga champions.