GOAL50 2022: Jude Bellingham vs Phil Foden

Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham represent the future of England—and maybe even the present—but who will get your GOAL50 vote?

This year’s GOAL50 is full of some classic clashes between the world’s finest players, but we need GOAL readers to cast your votes to decide who deserves to finish on top.

Two outside contenders for GOAL50 are Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, with both young midfielders sure to be popular picks among voters.

The two sensational talents have the potential to be the future of England’s midfield—some would argue they already ought to represent the present—but will either of them get their hands on GOAL50 this year?

This is the second time Foden has made the shortlist, having made the cut in 2021 on the back of magnificent year when he won the Young Player of the Season award and impressed at the European Championship.

Since then, he's gone from strength to strength; he made 28 appearances as Manchester City again won the title last term, and is firmly on course to register his career best goal returns this term.

Already this season, the 22-year-old has had a hand in 10 league goals—only four fewer than in the whole of last term—and even netted a hat-trick in October’s 6-3 rout of Manchester United.

Foden may be a generational talent, but he’s currently being eclipsed in the England team by Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham, who may also pip the Manchester City man in GOAL50.

Despite his slender years, the 19-year-old already looks accomplished at the highest levels of world football, having excelled in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

His form has prompted transfer rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, although for now he’s focused on England’s World Cup bid—having already opened his international account against Iran in the Three Lions’ opener.

The wonderkid’s individual qualities—his dynamism, technique, intelligence—set him apart as a future England great, while his maturity has already prompted talk that he could be a long-term captain of the national side.

Future accolades surely wait this prodigy, but should he already be considered a GOAL50 contender?

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.

