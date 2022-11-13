PSG coasting to another Ligue 1 title! Mbappe among scorers but Mendes shines brightest as champions pulverise Auxerre

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler, Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike secured a resounding 5-0 home win for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG defeated Auxerre 5-0

Mbappe opened scoring, Neymar & Messi subbed late

Galtier's side go five points clear

TELL ME MORE: Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after just 11 minutes when he converted a Nuno Mendes cross from close range, with the full-back on the end of a delightful chipped pass from Lionel Messi. His first assist was a simple one, but his second was a moment of pure individual brilliance as he embarked on a mazy run cutting in from the left flank before finding room for a cross that was headed home by Soler.

Soler then turned provider for PSG's third, threading through Achraf Hakimi, who used his pace to burst clear before finishing cooly one-on-one against Benoit Costil. Renato Sanches then got in on the action to score PSG's fourth in the 81st minute and send a message to Fernando Santos, who snubbed him in his Portugalselection for Qatar. He converted a pass from substitute Hugo Ekitike, with the youngster scoring his first-ever PSG goal just three minutes later.

THE MVP: Nuno Mendes. As goals rained down at the Parc des Princes, there was a number of star performers worthy of MVP status. Mendes' two assists set him out from the rest, however, especially given the dazzling bit of individual skill that put it on a plate for Soler's first and PSG's second. He will undoubtedly be one to watch for Portugal at the World Cup in just over a week's time.

THE BIG LOSER: Neymar. While PSG were in a scoring mood, the Brazilian was nowhere to be seen. Messi might also have failed to register a goal or assist, but he was heavily involved in the action, whereas Neymar seemed off the pace before they were both subbed off on 75 minutes. Brazil fans will be hoping this is just a minor blip before the start of the World Cup.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? PSG have totalled more than 40 points (41) after their first 15 matches for the fifth time in their history (41 also in 1985-86, 2015-16, 2017-18 and 43 in 2018-19).

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? A period of rest awaits Christophe Galtier's side as club football breaks for the upcoming World Cup. PSG's next game after the international tournament comes at home to Strasbourg on December 28.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐