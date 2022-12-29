'Go on berniii lad!' - Grealish laughs at Bernardo Silva lookalike's dance moves

Jack Grealish reacted to footage of a lookalike of Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva busting out his best dance moves.

Grealish assisted two in City's win over Leeds

Silva lookalike seen dancing

Grealish reacted to video on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? A video was released on Twitter of the Portuguese midfielder supposedly celebrating City's 3-1 victory over Leeds on Wednesday night, although in reality it was only a doppelganger. Grealish reposted the video of Bernardo Silva's lookalike on his own profile, along with the words "go on berniii lad!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Bernardo Silva didn't play, Grealish did feature for 73 minutes of City's win against Leeds on their Premier League return before being substituted. The 27-year-old recorded two assists in that time, setting up Erling Haaland for both his goals as the Norwegian continues his rampant start to life in England, with City keeping chase with leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League pack.

WHAT NEXT? Grealish will be hoping to keep up his fine form when City host Everton on New Year's Eve, as Pep Guardiola's side know anything less than three points could see Arsenal pull away further in top spot.