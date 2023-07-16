Gio Reyna all smiles as he returns for Borussia Dortmund pre-season training despite loan transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna is currently being linked with a loan move, but the American was all smiles after joining their pre-season camp.

Reyna not a starter for Terzic

Linked with loan move

Returns to BVB for pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder posted on Instagram as he began pre-training with Borussia Dortmund at the club facilities. Reyna had been allowed to join the camp late as he had been a part of the USMNT squad for their Nations League games till late last month.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told the media last week that Reyna had suffered an injury but could make it to training soon. The USMNT star has been strongly linked with a move away from the club, with Borussia Monchengladbach among those keen on bringing him in on loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The youngster will hope to impress Terzic in pre-season to boost his chances of staying at Dortmund for the 2022-23 season. Reyna was hampered by injuries last season and has yet to prove he can be a regular starter for BVB.