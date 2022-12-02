Ghana vs Uruguay : Lineups and LIVE updates

Ghana look to avenge their 2010 World Cup exit against a lacklustre Uruguay side

After being knocked out by Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup, Ghana have an opportunity to revenge their loss as they face Uruguay with both teams looking for a win to secure their qualification chances.

Ghana have their qualification fate in their own hands, a victory against Uruguay would see them through to the round of 16. After producing a jaw-dropping comeback against South Korea in their previous fixture, the African nation would be confident of taking three points from the fixture.

The last time Ghana made it to the knockout stages of a World Cup was back in 2010 when a Luis Suarez handball and a missed penalty ended their fairytale. But if the Black Stars win they could go through and sent Uruguay home.

For Uruguay the calculations are simple, if they win against a strong Ghana team, they would go through but a loss or a draw would see them leave Qatar.

Dieogo Alonso’s side have had a lackluster tournament opening their account with a goalless draw against South Korea before being triumphed by Portugal in their second fixture. Uruguay would want their forwards to step-up and bag them their first goal in Qatar if they want a chance to qualify for the round of 16.

Ghana vs Uruguay probable line-ups

Ghana XI (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Samed; Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew; Williams

Uruguay XI (3-5-2): Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Coates; Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Nunez, Gomez

Ghana vs Uruguay LIVE updates

Ghana and Uruguay's next World Cup fixtures

Ghana are predicted to finish second in the group and they would encounter Brazil on the 6th of December.

If Uruguay defeat Ghana, they could secure 2nd spot in the group and would face Brazil on the 6th of December.