Ghana's parliament mocks Harry Maguire in outrageous speech that compares England's World Cup defender to vice president

Harry Maguire was the subject of ridicule in the Ghanaian parliament as MP Isaac Adongo compared the defender to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Maguire compared with Ghana's vice-president

MP said defender hurts own team

Called Bawumia an "economic Maguire"

WHAT HAPPENED? The politician took shots at England and Manchester United centre-back Maguire, saying he scores own goals and assists opponents. Adongo said that the nation's vice president is like an economic version of Maguire.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere," Adongo said. "He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr. Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them."

He added: "Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. The same economic Maguire was at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the Cedi (Ghana's currency). Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has been heavily criticised for his performances for club and country. The 29-year-old has lost his place in the United starting XI, having made just four Premier League appearances this season. He has started all three of England's World Cup games, but he was mocked by Iran fans who made banners saying the Three Lions would not win the competition as long as he was in the back-line.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The United player will hope to help England cruise to the quarter-finals of the World Cup when they take on Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.