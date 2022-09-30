Getafe vs Valladolid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Spanish clash takes place to round out the weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Getafe welcome Valladolid to face them at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

With the international break in the rearview mirror, teams can turn their attention back to domestic commitments - but with little to cheer about this season, can the visitors kickstart their campaign into life?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Getafe vs Valladolid date & kick-off time

Game: Getafe vs Valladolid Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 10:15pm ET / 3:45pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Getafe vs Valladolid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Fans in India can stream the match on VootSelect.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Getafe squad & team news

Winless in their first four, back-to-back victories have seen Getafe haul themselves off the canvas and up the table as they look to spark their campaign.

Three on the bounce would represent quite the impressive turnaround in form, and they'll hope they can bolster their standing further.

Position Players Goalkeepers Casilla, Soria, Conde Defenders Djené, Angileri, Álvarez, Duarte, Amavi, Alderete, Iglesias, Suárez, Mitrović Midfielders Milla, Seoane, Portu, Aleñá, Algobia, Arambarri, Maksimović Forwards Mata, Ünal, Latasa, Munir, Mayoral

Valladolid squad and team news

With only a single win to their name from six league games this year, the going has been tough for Valladolid, locked in a relegation battle already.

Two weeks away from club action might have just done the trick to refresh them though. Can they pull victory out of the bag?