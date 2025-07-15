Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds Wrexham 2023-24Getty
'Can you get out please?' - Hugh Jackman got brutal 'cold shoulder' from Wrexham players after being invited into dressing room by Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds

It has been revealed that Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman got a brutal “cold shoulder” at Wrexham, with players asking: “Can you get out please?”

Wolverine actor Jackman is one of several famous faces to have paid a visit to SToK Racecourse since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their stunning takeover of the Red Dragons in 2021.

Eva Longoria, Channing Tatum, Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are among those to have passed through North Wales, taking in EFL action as they go. Jackman was present for Wrexham’s first game back in the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Phil Parkinson’s side suffered a humbling 5-3 defeat to MK Dons that day, leaving those in the dressing room feeling a little flat and in no mood for celebrity guests or ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary camera crews.

Former captain Ben Tozer has told Sky Sports Radio of rubbing shoulders with Hollywood icons: “The one where I had to pinch myself was when Will Ferrell walked in the dressing room before a game. I was like, 'I have to shake and bake with that guy,' because of Talladega Nights.

“But unfortunately, when Hugh Jackman came into the dressing room, he got the cold shoulder because we'd lost the game. He walked in and no one was bothered. Everyone was just a bit like, ‘Can you get out please? We don't want anyone in here’.”

Jackman has admitted since then that Reynolds’ exploits at Wrexham inspired him to “get more than one offer from rivals of that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner and it did seriously tempt me”. He has since joined forces with Reynolds by acquiring the BONDS Flying Roos sailing team.

Wrexham are currently in Jackman’s native Australia, taking in friendly dates with teams from Melbourne and Sydney before heading over to New Zealand. They are, on the back of three successive promotions, readying themselves for a Championship campaign in 2025-26.

