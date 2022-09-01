Pique threatens legal action against media after Shakira relationship separation reports

Barcelona's Gerard Pique has threatened legal action against media outlets that have reported on his public separation from music superstar Shakira.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Pique announced his split from Shakira in June, rumours about his personal life have appeared in the Spanish media. He is now threatening to fight back against those reports with potential legal action.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gerard Pique has always respected the activity of the media and their right to information, and is fully aware of the fundamental role they play in our society," part of a statement from Pique read. "However, in recent weeks there have been interferences that go beyond the limits of legality, for which our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Off-field distractions have been twinned with on-field disappointment to start the season for Pique. The veteran is yet to make an appearance for Barcelona, following the arrivals of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIQUE? Barcelona are next in action when they travel to Sevilla on Saturday, though Pique will likely be watching on from the bench once again.