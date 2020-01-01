Gaston Sirino: Mamelodi Sundowns won't compromise with Al Ahly on asking price

The management has urged clubs to contact Masandawana directly if they are interested in one of their players

attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino's potential transfer to has failed to materialise so far, and general manager Yogesh Singh explains why.

The two clubs have been in talks regarding the services of the Uruguayan playmaker in the last few weeks with Al Ahly keen to lure Sirino away from Sundowns.

Sirino is known to be eager to reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian champions Al Ahly.

More teams

However, Sundowns' Singh has now revealed negotiations with Al Ahly have temporarily ended after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

“Gaston Sirino is a Sundowns player‚ the deal with Al Ahly did not materialise in this window‚” Singh told TimesLIVE.

The Red Devils reportedly upped their offer for the player from R18 million to R46 million during negotiations earlier this month.

However, Masandawana reportedly stuck to their asking price of close to R92 million with Sirino having been one of their most outstanding players when the Tshwane giants clinched a domestic treble last season.

“This is normal in football as they could not meet the transfer fee we expected," Singh added.

"If Al Ahly or any other club is interested in any of our players they can do the right thing and approach us directly and we can talk."

It remains to be seen whether Al Ahly will make another move for Sirino during the January 2021 transfer window.

The Brazilians tied down the 29-year-old to a new long-term deal in July 2020 as he signed a five-year contract extension which will expire in 2025.

Sirino featured in one match this season which was the MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Bloemfontein two months ago.

Article continues below

The former Union San Felipe player then made a transfer request through the media as he pushed for a move to Al Ahly.

However, his hopes of joining the African champions have been dashed for now and he will have to show his commitment at Sundowns and fight for his place in the starting line-up.

Sundowns are set to take on TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on December 15.