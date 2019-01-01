Gascoigne denies sexual assault charge

The former England international midfielder has appeared at Teesside Crown Court and been informed that he will stand trial in October

Former England international Paul Gascoigne has denied accusations of sexually assaulting a woman on a train and maintains that he has “done nothing wrong”.

The 51-year-old appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

During a 10-minute hearing, he repeated his not guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault by touching.

Gascoigne stands accused of having kissed a woman without her consent during a train journey from York to Durham in August 2018.

He elected to face a jury in December when appearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court and will now stand trial in October.

In his latest public appearance, Gascoigne was warned by the judge to be quiet after calling out: “Sir, Your Honour”.

He later said he was “worried to bits”, “scared” and “tired”.

When asked for his nationality, he replied: “England, Protestant.”

Gascoigne was granted unconditional bail by Recorder of Middlesbrough Simon Bourne-Arton and advised that he must turn up for a trial which begins on October 14.

He said: “I will do, your lord. I cannot wait.

“I have done nothing wrong.”

Gascoigne was arrested by British Transport Police at the time of the incident and charged in November 2018.

He took to Twitter shortly afterwards to defend his actions in a series of posts which have since been deleted.

His barrister, Michelle Heeley QC, has said that a number of character witnesses will give evidence “about his propensity to kiss people in a non-sexual manner”.

Gascoigne hunt up his boots in 2004, with a distinguished career taking him from his hometown of Newcastle to Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton and Burnley, while earning 57 caps for his country.

He also took in short spells in China with Gansu Tianma and with non-league outfit Boston United.