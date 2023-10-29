- Lineker gives verdict on Fury/Ngannou fight
- Fury awarded win by split decision in Saudi Arabia
- Ngannou knocked down his opponent in the third round
WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-England striker and Match of the Day host Lineker called it a "robbery" on X as Fury prevailed in a split decision. One of the three judges scored the fight in favour of Ngannou.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a career in mixed martial arts saw him become UFC heavyweight champion in 2021, Ngannou was making his professional boxing debut, but still knocked down WBC heavyweight champion Fury in the third round. The English boxer called it "one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years".
WHAT NEXT? Fury is expected to take on Oleksandr Usyk in his next bout - though a date is yet to be confirmed.