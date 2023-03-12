Gary Lineker BBC row could be RESOLVED within next 24 hours - but he'll still be absent for 14-minute edition of Match of the Day 2

Gary Lineker may be on his way back to Match of the Day as his issue with the BBC could be resolved in the next 24 hours, according to a report.

Lineker dropped from BBC show

Issue resulted in pundits withdrawing

Host could reach agreement with BBC

WHAT HAPPENED? Lineker was dropped from the show this week after sparking a row over impartiality when he spoke out about the government's new asylum policy. According to Sky News, sources close to the former England star are confident that the situation will soon be resolved and a statement could be made by the BBC on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result of Lineker being taken off of the show, many pundits and commentators refused to take part in Match of the Day on Saturday. The show that aired that evening was just 20 minutes long, while Sunday night's Match of the Day 2 will be only 14 minutes long.

AND WHAT'S MORE: BBC director general Tim Davie has insisted that he wants Lineker back hosting the programme again, saying this week: "Success for me is getting Gary back on air and together we are giving to the audiences that world-class sports coverage which, as I say, I'm sorry we haven't been able to deliver [on Saturday]."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Sunday's show comes too soon for Lineker to be back in the host's seat, he could return to take over again next Saturday.