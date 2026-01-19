How to get UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets: Fixtures, teams, venues & more

While football supporters all over the globe are looking forward to the summer and the FIFA World Cup kicking off in North America, European futsal fans are eagerly counting down the hours now until UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 gets underway.

The 13th edition of the continental tournament begins on January 21, featuring 16 teams and 32 games in total.

We are set for a fortnight of futsal thrills in Eastern Europe, and you could be there to savour a match or two. Let GOAL guide you through all the latest tournament ticket information, including where to buy them, their cost, and more.

When is UEFA Futsal Euro 2026?

UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 is taking place from January 21 to February 7. The 32 tournament matches will be played in 4 different arenas in Slovenia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Two in Ljubljana, Slovenia, one in Riga, Latvia, and one in Kaunas, Lithuania. The final will be held at Arena Stozice in Ljubljana.

The basic breakdown of the tournament is as follows:

January 21-24: Group stage (Matchday 1)

January 25-27: Group stage (Matchday 2)

January 28-29: Group stage (Matchday 3)

January 31-February 1: Quarter-finals

February 4: Semi-finals

February 7: 3rd Place & Final matches

How to buy UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets

Supporters were able to purchase UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets from October 27, 2025, via the various host nations’ futsal sites, which can be accessed on the official UEFA site too.

In addition, fans can purchase Euro 2026 tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 tickets?

For fans purchasing tickets via the host nations’ site, prices ranged from €15 (category 2) to €20 (category 1). These are day or session passes, which means some tickets allow access to multiple matches.

It’s worth checking out secondary sellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for some games, as some may sell out through official routes or have limited stock available. Tickets are currently available from €12 upwards.

Which teams have qualified for UEFA Futsal Euro 2026?

UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 qualification took place between April 2024 and September 2025. As original hosts, Latvia and Lithuania qualified automatically and, in so doing, became the first nations to make their Futsal Euros debut at the same tournament they are hosting. Armenia is also making its first-ever Euro appearance this time around.

The teams that have qualified for UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 are as follows:

Group A: Latvia, Croatia, Georgia, France

Latvia, Croatia, Georgia, France Group B: Lithuania, Armenia, Czech Rep, Ukraine

Lithuania, Armenia, Czech Rep, Ukraine Group C: Slovenia, Belarus, Spain, Belgium

Slovenia, Belarus, Spain, Belgium Group D: Poland, Italy, Hungary, Portugal

What is the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 match schedule?

Date Stage Fixture (k.o local time) Venue (City) Wed, Jan 21 Group A Croatia vs France (5pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Wed, Jan 21 Group A Latvia vs Georgia (8pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Thu, Jan 22 Group B Armenia vs Ukraine (5pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Thu, Jan 22 Group B Lithuania vs Czech Republic (8pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Fri, Jan 23 Group C Belarus vs Belgium (5.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Fri, Jan 23 Group C Slovenia vs Spain (8.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sat, Jan 24 Group D Italy vs Portugal (2.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sat, Jan 24 Group D Hungary vs Poland (5.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sun, Jan 25 Group A Croatia vs Georgia (2pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Sun, Jan 25 Group A France vs Latvia (5pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Sun, Jan 25 Group B Armenia vs Czech Republic (2pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Sun, Jan 25 Group B Ukraine vs Lithuania (5pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Mon, Jan 26 Group C Belarus vs Spain (5.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Mon, Jan 26 Group C Belgium vs Slovenia (8.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Tue, Jan 27 Group D Hungary vs Portugal (5.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Tue, Jan 27 Group D Poland vs Italy (8.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Wed, Jan 28 Group A Latvia vs Croatia (5.30pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Wed, Jan 28 Group A Georgia vs France (5.30pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Wed, Jan 28 Group B Lithuania vs Armenia (8.30pm) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Wed, Jan 28 Group B Czech Republic vs Ukraine (8.30pm) Arena Riga (Riga) Thu, Jan 29 Group C Slovenia vs Belarus (5.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Thu, Jan 29 Group C Spain vs Belgium (5.30pm) Tivoli Arena (Ljubljana) Thu, Jan 29 Group D Portugal vs Poland (8.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Thu, Jan 29 Group D Italy vs Hungary (8.30pm) Tivoli Arena (Ljubljana) Sat, Jan 31 Q/F Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (TBC) Arena Riga (Riga) Sat, Jan 31 Q/F Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (TBC) Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas) Sun, Feb 1 Q/F Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (TBC) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sun, Feb 1 Q/F Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (TBC) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Wed, Feb 4 S/F Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (TBC) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Wed, Feb 4 S/F Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (TBC) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sat, Feb 7 3rd Place Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (4pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana) Sat, Feb 7 Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (7.30pm) Arena Stozice (Ljubljana)

What to expect from the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026?

If you’re late to the Futsal frenzy, you don’t know what you’ve been missing. It’s a fast-paced version of indoor 5-a-side football that’s been around for almost a century. A small, low-bounce ball is used, which places an emphasis on close control and technical skill. While there are a whole raft of rule differences compared to regular football, some of the standout ones include no offsides, a stopping clock and unlimited rolling substitutions.

The growth of the sport has been immense over the past decade and many football stars of the modern era, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar credit their skills to the fast-paced, indoor game. FIFA estimates futsal is now played by more than 30 million people worldwide.

UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 matches are going to be held in venues in Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia and marks the first time the Futsal Euros will be a co-hosted event. Bumper crowds attended, including 10,000+ for the final in Ljubljana, when Slovenia hosted the 2018 tournament and we can expect high attendances again. Make sure you secure seats now to avoid any disappointment.

With four of the world’s top-10 sides in action (Portugal, Spain, Ukraine and France) competing for glory at UEFA Futsal Euro 2026, we're guaranteed high quality action throughout the event. While Portugal are the two-time defending champions, following their successes in 2018 and 2022, Spain are the most decorated team of all-time, having reigned supreme on no less than seven occasions. Ukraine, who twice came close to lifting the trophy in the past, when runners-up in 2001 and 2003, will start the tournament as one of the favourites once again too.

What are the UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 venues?

The four UEFA Futsal Euro 2026 venues are as follows:

Arena Stozice (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Slovenia's biggest arena. Built in 2010, it has previously hosted matches from a multitude of sporting tournaments, including EuroBasket 2013, UEFA Futsal Euro 2018, 2022 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship and EuroBasket Women 2023.

Tivoli Arena (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

The arena which is primarily used for ice hockey, has also staged matches from the 2004 European Men's Handball Championship and EuroBasket 2013.

Zalgiris Arena (Kaunas, Lithuania)

The largest arena in the Baltics, which has previously held matches from EuroBasket 2011 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Arena Riga (Riga, Latvia)

Latvia's biggest indoor venue has hosted various events including: EuroBasket in 2015 and 2025, EuroBasket Women in 2009 and 2019, the IIHF World Championship in 2006, 2021 and 2023.