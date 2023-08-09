Fulham tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Everything you need to know to get your hands on Fulham tickets this season

A superb 2022-23 campaign looks to have taken a significant step towards securing Fulham a place as a Premier League regular, following seasons of yo-yo relegation to and promotion from the Championship, ensuring the future looks bright for another season at Craven Cottage.

Led by Marco Silva's intelligent, incisive brand of football, overseen by a squad of players many deemed unfashionable or surplus to requirements, the Cottagers were one of the surprise success stories last season, and they will have high hopes they can continue to impress in their latest sophomore campaign while maintaining that positive bounce.

The hope from fans to see them thrive again is sure to drive up demand at Craven Cottage, so how do you get yourself a ticket to catch Fulham in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for seeing them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they'll cost.

Upcoming Fulham tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a long campaign set to take them across three different competitions, it's a busy term for Fulham and their supporters. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Craven Cottage:

List of Fulham home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sat Aug 19 Brentford £35.00 - £50.00 Sat Sep 16 Luton £35.00 - £50.00 Mon Oct 2 Chelsea £35.00 - £50.00 Sat Oct 7 Sheffield United £35.00 - £50.00 Sat Nov 4 Manchester United £35.00 - £50.00 Sat Nov 25 Wolves £35.00 - £50.00 Tue Dec 5 Nottingham Forest £35.00 - £50.00

One of English football's most storied clubs, yet something of a perennial bridesmaid throughout their history, Fulham are London's oldest top-flight football club and have spent the majority of their existence at their current home, bar a short stay at Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers.

Among the handful of teams in the Premier League to have never recorded a single major honour during their time - they have never won the top-flight title and were runners-up in the FA Cup in 1975 and UEFA Europa League in 2010 - every season brings a bright new hope they may finally put their ghosts to rest.

Their ground has certainly seen its fair share over the years. It previously was the home of Fulham RLFC - now London Broncos, a rugby league club - and infamously also once featured a statue of Michael Jackson, despite the fact the late singer had no obvious connection to the club. Lengthy renovations have now finished, and they hope to christen it with success this season.

Where can I buy Fulham tickets?

Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at Craven Cottage this season can purchase their seat from Fulham's official ticket portal at tickets.fulhamfc.com. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Fulham home tickets this term.

You can also look at StubHub if you are happy to pick up a second-hand ticket, with the resale site among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase.

Fulham tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of the most popular sports leagues at home in the United Kingdom and worldwide, it can be fiendishly difficult to land a seat at a Premier League match sometimes. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Fulham season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to ensure your spot at every home Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage is to hold a season ticket for Fulham. A campaign-long pass allows a supporter entry to all league games hosted by the club and also offers first-choice opportunities to obtain tickets for home matches in knockout competitions too.

Unfortunately, as with other Premier League clubs, season tickets are unavailable now for new supporters. Prior holders can renew ahead of each new campaign, but those hoping to get one in the future will need to sign up to the club's waiting list, where they will be subsequently informed of their eligibility to purchase a season ticket.

Fulham matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets not available, most Fulham fans and supporters attending games this season at Craven Cottage will buy a single matchday ticket for their game of choice this campaign.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at a variety of prices, dictated by factors such as seat location, opponent, and fixture within the course of a season. Below, you can find the price for Fulham fixtures this term:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Hammersmith £35.00 £30.00 £30.00 £15.00 Putney Home £35.00 £30.00 £30.00 £15.00 Johnny Haynes E+F £50.00 £45.00 £45.00 £25.00 Johnny Haynes Other £40.00 £35.00 £35.00 £15.00

FAQs

Where can I stay around Craven Cottage?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Craven Cottage and across Greater London during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while its proximity to London's transportation network also makes staying further afield a viable option for accommodation around a match day.

Where can I buy Fulham hospitality tickets?

Those who want to enjoy their matchday in sumptuous comfort can opt for a hospitality package to watch Fulham in action at Craven Cottage during the season.

Hospitality options allow fans to watch a game in luxury surroundings, ranging from private boxes to pre-match fine dining and function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Fulham matches from https://www.fulhamfc.com/tickets-and-hospitality/hospitality/, while you can also enquire with the club directly.

Packages at Craven Cottage include:

Fulham Palace - An off-site pre-match experience at the home of the Bishop of London, with a two-course buffet meal and a choice of premium seating.

- An off-site pre-match experience at the home of the Bishop of London, with a two-course buffet meal and a choice of premium seating. Johnny Haynes Superbox - A 30-seater premium space, with a pre-match buffet, half-time pie and dessert, inclusive beverages and balcony seating.

- A 30-seater premium space, with a pre-match buffet, half-time pie and dessert, inclusive beverages and balcony seating. Television Studio - A dedicated private space and host in luxury surroundings, with secluded balcony seating, pre-match buffet and inclusive beverages.

- A dedicated private space and host in luxury surroundings, with secluded balcony seating, pre-match buffet and inclusive beverages. Thameside Superbox - A relaxed, informal bar-table arrangement, with hot and cold buffet options, dedicated host service and balcony seating.

- A relaxed, informal bar-table arrangement, with hot and cold buffet options, dedicated host service and balcony seating. Chairman's Lounge - A luxury pre-match experience alongside club legends with silver service, and a spot on the famous Craven Cottage balcony.

When do Fulham hospitality tickets go on sale?

Fulham hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for enquiries. Head to the club's official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Fulham ticket availability?

Demand for Fulham tickets is expected to outstrip availability this season, with old and new fans all likely looking to cheer them on at Craven Cottage.

The easiest way to check availability for Fulham matches will be through the club's official website, at tickets.fulhamfc.com.

Can I buy Fulham tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Fulham tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Craven Cottage.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

Adult - £50.00

- £50.00 Junior - £30.00

How can I buy Fulham away tickets?

You can buy Fulham away tickets through the club's official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can buy them through the opposition club's ticket portal, but you may need to be a member.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can try StubHub to see if there is a resale option available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Fulham tickets?

With the Premier League's popularity arguably never as big as it is now, it can be a fight to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club's ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Fulham tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Fulham tickets will be through the club's official ticket portal, at tickets.fulhamfc.com. Despite demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Craven Cottage at a lower price.

You can also look to buy cheap Fulham tickets through resale with StubHub. However, Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Craven Cottage?

The best way to travel to Craven Cottage is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. The ground is served by three separate stops on the London Underground network - Putney Bridge, Hammersmith and Fulham Broadway.

In addition, Craven Cottage is served by Putney station on the National Rail network, while a selection of buses from Kingston, Putney and Hammersmith serve the ground on match days. For more information, check the club's website.

Can I book a tour of Craven Cottage?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Craven Cottage, with the option now back on the table following a lengthy redevelopment of the ground and stadium.

Tours start again in August, and are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, giving you a guided behind-the-scenes look at life in Fulham. For more information and prices, visit the club's official website.