Goals galore! Fulham, Everton & Nottingham Forest run riot to set new Premier League three-game goal record

- Goals everywhere in Monday's games
- Southampton on brink after loss
- Everton, Forest out of bottom three
WHAT HAPPENED? There was plenty of drama in the English top flight on Monday as six teams shared 21 goals, setting a new record for a day with only three Premier League games taking place. Fulham got things started with a 5-3 win over Leicester, while Everton followed that up by demolishing Brighton 5-1. The day's final game saw Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 4-3 in a thriller at the City Ground.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The results mean that Southampton are on the brink of relegation. The Saints must win all their remaining games and hope results elsewhere go in their favour if they are to stay up. Elsewhere, Everton are out of the bottom three with a stunning win at high-flying Brighton. Nottingham Forest have also moved out of the drop zone, leaving Leicester and Leeds in the bottom three along with Southampton.
DID YOU KNOW? The previous record for goals scored with only three Premier League games taking place was 16.
WHAT NEXT? Premier League football returns at the weekend with some intriguing games involving teams at both ends of the table. Leaders Manchester City head to struggling Everton, Chelsea face Nottingham Forest, Leicester host Liverpool and Arsenal take on Brighton.