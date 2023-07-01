'Fraud' - Manchester United fan makes feature-length TWO-HOUR compilation video of David de Gea's fails

Social media once again revealed its crueller side, as one fan uploaded a feature-length video of David de Gea's Manchester United mistakes.

'Film' certifies De Gea as a 'fraud'

Video clocks two million views in two hours

De Gea a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea may have been voted Player of the Season in four of his 12 campaigns at Manchester United, but some fans seem to weigh the mistakes more heavily than the saves and clean sheets. A video entitled 'David De Gea: Fraud' with a run time of just under two hours was posted on Twitter on Saturday morning. The video clocked more than two million views in less time than it would take to view the entire film. Needless to say, it divided opinion online.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea became a free agent after the club reduced the salary on offer to him as part of a new contract. With his old deal expiring it seems less and less likely that the 32-year-old will return for a 13th season between the sticks at Old Trafford. A clean break may be the best option for both parties as United look to other alternatives.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils seem to be preparing for a future without the Spaniard between the sticks, with Inter confirming that they have been contacted about Cameroonian stopper Andre Onana.