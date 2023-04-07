Frank Lampard willing to advise Chelsea owners after Stamford Bridge return: ‘I know the club’

Frank Lampard insists that he 'knows the club' and is willing to share his advice with the Chelsea owners after his Stamford Bridge return.

Lampard is back at Chelsea

Has been appointed as an interim coach

Confident he can advise the owners correctly

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues legend has made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge for his second stint as the club manager until the end of the season after Graham Potter was shown the door following a dismal run. The former midfielder spent 13 years at the club as a player and has claimed that he can advise the management "to find the right way" as he "knows the club'".

WHAT THEY SAID: “The conversations I have had with the decision-makers and people running the club have all been really positive. You get an understanding of a club that has a vision and wants to move forward, now of course this is about people and people working in the right direction and collaborating and talking and trying to find the right way. That’s the sense I’ve had coming here," he told reporters.

“Of course at the moment we are in a position where it is part of the process. That’s fine. I keep saying the same thing but I’m ready to play my part in that process and I would be very honest and open with everybody. I know the club, I think that’s a positive coming into this role now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in 2021 after a poor run of results and his stint with Everton also ended on a bitter note in January 2023 after they went on a run of 10 games without a victory.

The manager admitted that he has the urge to prove himself at the highest level and there remains an element of “professional ego” behind his return to southwest London.

"Is it your opinion Antonio Conte is a bad manager when he has just left Tottenham? Is your opinion that Thomas Tuchel is a bad manager when he leaves Chelsea? I think the reality is always wherever it is in the middle. We see it and that changes a lot," he continued.

"I understand your point, also from a selfish point [of view] I want to do my best in this period because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be.

"I see that, I feel it but I can’t control it. I understand your point. I want to be as good as possible. I want that feeling. I want that feeling of managing here, winning some games because there’s nothing better. There’s no doubt about it. That’s why I am here."

WHAT NEXT? Lampard will hope to start on a winning note when Chelsea take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.