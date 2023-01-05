Frank Lampard on relentless criticism for Everton struggles: 'I'm a big man!'

Everton coach Frank Lampard says he does not need reassurances from the club's board despite their precarious position in the Premier League.

Lampard's team in relegation zone

Have not won any of last seven games

Toffees boss not concerned

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees sit third from bottom in the English top-flight and have not won any of their last seven matches in all competitions. Their displays have resulted in claims he could soon be sacked from his role but the ex-Chelsea and England midfielder says he is concentrating on the job and instead of worrying about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've never and would never seek reassurances," said Lampard. "It's my job to focus on the job in hand, day-to-day, game-to-game. I'm not hunting around for any reassurances. I'm a big man working for a great club and I'll keep doing it."

Lampard seemed relaxed about his team's position in the table as he pointed out their fate is still in their hands. He added: "When you're in and around this area that's the reality. But if we win the next league game we'll be out of the bottom three probably. It's part of the process. I'm very aware of what I came in to do in this job. I want to be a success at this club. Any challenges that come along then I'll take them on and actually enjoy them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Everton are 18th in the table, they are level on points with West Ham while Bournemouth sit a further point ahead, meaning Lampard's men could still claw their way back up the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Lampard's team are in action again on Friday when they visit Manchester United in the FA Cup.