'It is our problem' - Frank Lampard explains how he is dealing with Chelsea's bloated squad

Frank Lampard revealed how he has been dealing with a bloated Chelsea squad since taking over as the club's interim manager.

Lampard reveals how he deals with bloated squad

Chelsea have 31 players on their roster

Next face Brighton in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? With numerous signings coming in across two transfer windows this season, Chelsea currently have 31 players on their roster. While it generally becomes difficult for a manager to control such a bloated squad, the Blues' interim manager Frank Lampard suggested that as the coach of the team, it is his job to deal with such a situation and he has to make every member of the squad feel wanted and important to the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Lampard said, "I've had conversations with pretty much all of the players and I wouldn't say they are difficult but honest, straight talking. When you come into something with such a short period I haven't got much content to talk about, the slate is clean and players have the opportunity. It is difficult leaving players out, that isn't just at Chelsea but any job.

"When I was here before I was leaving out four or five internationals through need. They are difficult situations and I get it from the player's point of view but I have to make a decision. I will have those through my time here and as long as I can be clear and honest as to why people are out of the squad then I will try and do that. At the same time sometimes there is not a huge reason, sometimes it is a choice and people have to change your choice in how they train."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are looking to axe big names from their squad ahead of next season. Players like Mason Mount Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo could be on their way out at the end of the current campaign.

"We have to deal with it [the size of the squad], it is our job. Dealing with it means that firstly everyone feels involved and that they are getting the proper amount of attention and training," he added.

"If you are splitting groups that has to be very clear what you are working towards, sometimes if you have had challenges on a matchday and you want to work 10 against 10, some players are out so you have them in and out or a group to the side. It is our problem, when I say the problem that is probably not the right word we have to find solutions to everything and make everything work. I'm not going to harp on about it."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Lampard's side next take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.