France football set to end rainbow-shirt LGBTQ+ campaign after three years

The rainbow shirt scheme, which has been place in France's top two divisions over the last three years, is to be scrapped.

France's governing body, the LFP, set up the scheme in 2023 as a way to battle homophobia in the game. Players would wear rainbow shirts on one matchday per year close to the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia which falls on May 17.

However, the scheme, which attracted plenty of controversy, is now due to be scrapped. The LFP will instead focus on other ways to fight discrimination in the game, according to RMC Sport.

“[Ligue 1] is currently preparing for the days dedicated to the fight against racism in March, and then the fight against homophobia next May," read a statement from the LFP. "A meeting is scheduled for mid-November with the partner associations to prepare these two days."

Article continues below

Several players have previously refused to wear rainbow shirts. Toulouse left players out of their squad after they refused to wear the special jerseys against Nantes last season. Nantes midfielder Mostafa Mohamed also did not take to the pitch and was fined by his club.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idressa Gueye was also asked for an explanation after he missed a game in 2022 in protest at the league's support of LGBTQI+ rights. Mauricio Pochettino, coach of PSG at the time, said the midfielder missed out for "personal reasons."

The news comes after four PSG players were handed one-match bans for taking part in anti-gay chants during their win over Marseille at Parc des Princes. Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa and Randal Kolo Muani were all sanctioned and have since apologised.