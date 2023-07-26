Big blow for France! Les Bleues captain Wendie Renard set to miss huge World Cup clash with Brazil

France captain Wendie Renard is set miss the crucial World Cup clash with Brazil after suffering a knock.

Renard injured in draw with Jamaica

33-year-old doubtful for rest of group stage

France face Brazil on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Renard sustained the issue in France’s opening 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday and hasn't been able to shake the injury off, according to L’Equipe. The 33-year-old Lyon centre-back is reportedly suffering from a thigh strain that could see her miss the rest of the group stage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Renard is critical for France, and coach Herve Renard is hoping that his namesake can return to the field if Les Bleues make it to the knockout stages. They currently sit second with a single point from one game.

WHAT NEXT FOR RENARD? The hope will be that the centre-back can regain fitness should France qualify for the knockout rounds starting August 5. France are yet to play Brazil and Panama in Group F.