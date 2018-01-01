Former USMNT boss Sarachan lands job with North Carolina FC

The man who led the U.S. through a rough 2018 has landed a new job with the USL Championship outfit

Former U.S. national team interim manager Dave Sarachan has been unveiled as the new coach for North Carolina FC.

Sarachan took over for Bruce Arena with the USMNT in a caretaker role following the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and spent over a year in charge of the national team before Gregg Berhalter was hired as the full time boss in early December.

The 64-year-old has now landed a new position in U.S. Soccer's second tier.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave Sarachan as the new North Carolina FC head coach,” said North Carolina Football Club President Curt Johnson in a team release. “Dave has been a highly respected leader for both club and country at every stop during his career and knows what it takes to grow a club, develop world class young talent, and win. This is a huge moment for everyone that loves North Carolina Football Club and for soccer in the state of North Carolina.”

Sarachan has ample experience at the club level, having held the head job for the Chicago Fire from 2002 through 2007 and worked as an assistant with the LA Galaxy and D.C. United.

He won two U.S. Open Cup titles while with the Fire along with a Supporters' Shield and a trip to the MLS Cup final in 2003, winning MLS Coach of the Year honors along the way.

"I am very excited to be joining NCFC as its head coach,” said Sarachan. “To have an opportunity to be aligned with quality people, excellent facilities, a soccer rich community and a shared philosophy in terms of vision and ambition is every head coach’s wish. I look forward to working with Steve and Curt and all of the NCFC family in building a team that we all will be proud of and that will contend for trophies."

Sarachan also says a trip to Cary, North Carolina with the national team back in March helped set the stage for him taking over at the club.

“After my time here, which included a one-day press event, a training camp and a game, I came away very impressed,” said Sarachan. “I got a real sense of the whole project of NCFC. I was impressed with everything from the people to the mission of the club, the facilities and the tie in with NCFC Youth.”