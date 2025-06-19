Former Manchester United star Ander Herrera handed HUGE suspension after fighting security guard during Boca Juniors’ feisty FIFA Club World Cup clash with Benfica

Ex-Manchester United star Ander Herrera has, after fighting a security guard, been handed a ban that may end his Club World Cup with Boca Juniors.

The feisty Spanish midfielder found himself caught up in unsightly scenes during Boca’s opening clash at FIFA’s global gathering in the United States. He was forced out of a meeting with Benfica inside 20 minutes through injury.

Herrera was, however, still able to earn himself a red card. The incident in question occurred shortly before half-time, as match referee Cesar Arturo Ramos carried out a VAR review. Boca players were eager to offer their input during that process.

Herrera endeavoured to barge through a mass of bodies and speak to match officials, but ended up tangling with security as he beat an angry path towards the touchline monitor. After being informed of the 35-year-old’s antics, Ramos subsequently pulled out a red card.

Jorge Figal was also dismissed for Boca, while Andrea Belotti was sent off for Benfica, and it has been confirmed that those on the Argentine club’s books have been stung with four-match suspensions.

Boca intend to appeal against those sanctions, with Belotti only being ruled out for two games, but as it stands Herrera and Figal will not be available again until the Club World Cup semi-finals - with it possible that former United schemer Herrera will be ruled out indefinitely anyway after picking up another knock in an injury-ravaged spell with Los Xeneizes.